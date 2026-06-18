Glenn Phillips Scores Maiden Hundred in Test Cricket, Achieves Feat During ENG vs NZ 2nd Test 2026

New Zealand all-rounder Glenn Phillips achieved a significant milestone in his international career on Thursday, scoring his maiden century in Test cricket during the ENG vs NZ 2nd Test 2026 against England at The Kia Oval. Phillips reached the three-figure mark on the second day of the Test, providing a vital anchor for the Blackcaps' first-innings total. England vs New Zealand Live Cricket Streaming Online in India, 2nd Test 2026, Day 2.

Glenn Phillips Slams Maiden Test Ton

Glenn Phillips notches his first Test century and becomes the third New Zealander to score a hundred in all three formats 👏 A remarkable innings from a special player.#ENGvNZ | 📸 @PhotosportNZ pic.twitter.com/Bt0ge3RrPO — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) June 18, 2026

His innings of 100 runs, which featured 18 boundaries, came off 135 deliveries. Phillips' knock was instrumental in steering New Zealand to a competitive total of 391 all out, helping them recover from a challenging position during the early stages of the match. Overall, this was Phillips, fifth international hundred, which includes two each in One-Day Internationals and T20 Internationals.

A Career-Defining Innings

Phillips, batting at number seven, showed great composure against an England attack featuring several new faces. Throughout his stay at the crease, he built crucial partnerships that frustrated the hosts. After coming to the crease with New Zealand under pressure, he navigated the conditions and England’s pace attack with discipline, ultimately hitting his 100th run before being caught by Emilio Gay off the bowling of Matthew Fisher.

His performance has been widely lauded as a display of both technical proficiency and resilience, marking his arrival as a consistent threat in the longest format of the game. ENG-W vs IND-W 2026: England Squad Announced for Historic First-Ever Lord's Women's Test Against India.

England’s New-Look Attack

The match serves as a unique test for England, who are fielding a significantly reshaped side. With regular captain Ben Stokes and pace spearhead Gus Atkinson sidelined, the hosts handed debuts to three players, including seamer Sonny Baker and wicketkeeper James Rew.

While England’s bowlers managed to break several partnerships, the depth of New Zealand's lower-middle order, led by Phillips, ensured the visitors posted a challenging first-innings score. The Kia Oval pitch, which showed signs of offering assistance to the bowlers, is expected to remain a steady surface as the Test progresses into the third day.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2026 05:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).