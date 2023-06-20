The first Test has moved into the fifth and final day with a guaranteed result if rain at Edgbaston stays away. Australia are three down for 107 runs in a chase of 281. Usman Khawaja and nightwatchman Scot Poland are at the crease, batting on 34 and 13 respectively. Late on day four, Stuart Broad struck twice to put England back in the contest. Continue reading to find out the ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023 First Test Day 5 live streaming online and live telecast details. ‘We Saw You Cry on Telly’ Steve Smith Teased by Spectators Near Eric Hollies Stand at Edgbaston During Day 4 of Ashes 2023 First Test, Video Goes Viral.

Australia now need 174 more runs to win the first Test and take a 1-0 lead in the series. All eyes will be on weather, as there is rain forecast. With overcast conditions around, the game hangs in balance. England will fancy their chances but Australia need one good partnership to move towards the target.

When Is ENG vs AUS Ashes 1st Test 2023 Day 5? Know Date, Time and Venue

Australia will resume their innings with the bat on Day 5 of the Ashes first Test on June 20, Tuesday. Day 5 of the ENG vs AUS 1st Test match starts at 03:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and will be played at the Edgbaston in Birmingham. Knocked Over! Pat Cummins Dismisses Ollie Pope With A Stunning Inswinging Yorker During ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023 1st Test Day 4 (Watch Video).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of ENG vs AUS Ashes 1st Test 2023 Day 5?

The England vs Australia Ashes 1st Test will be broadcasted by Sony Sports Network as they are the official broadcaster of the ENG vs AUS Ashes series in India. The ENG vs AUS Ashes 1st Test will be telecast live on Sony Sports Ten 5 SD/HD channels in India. Ollie Robinson Gives Aggressive Send-Off to Usman Khawaja After Dismissing Him With ‘Brumbella’ Field During Ashes 2023 Test, Video Viral.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of ENG vs AUS Ashes 1st Test 2023 Day 5?

Indian fans can watch the live streaming of the ENG vs AUS Ashes 1st Test Day 5 live streaming online will be available on Sony's OTT platform, SonyLIV mobile app and website. Though, fans need a subscription to access it.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 20, 2023 12:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).