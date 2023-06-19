The infamous Eric Hollies stand of Edgbaston got buzzing got Steve Smith was spotted near the boundary line during fielding on Day 4 of the 1st Ashes Test. The Hollies stand, well-known for some unique choice of adjectives for the opposition players during any slip-up or mistake went out all guns blazing on Steve Smith as he moved there for the first time this Ashes. They were spotted chanting, “Steve, we saw you cry on the telly”. Knocked Over! Pat Cummins Dismisses Ollie Pope With A Stunning Inswinging Yorker During ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023 1st Test Day 4 (Watch Video).

Steve Smith Teased by Spectators Near Eric Hollies Stand

Steve Smith heads over to the Hollies for the first time this series….#Ashes pic.twitter.com/Hs1cRB56Lb — England's Barmy Army 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🎺 (@TheBarmyArmy) June 19, 2023

The Hollies Stand to Steve Smith

We Saw you cry on the telly 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/G0VeRgvRFx — Arun (@_iArun__) June 19, 2023

Ruthless

“Steve, we saw you cry on the telly” 💀 #Ashes banter is ruthless. https://t.co/im2Dul2khF — Ros Goldin (@RosG101) June 19, 2023

