Ollie Robinson gave an aggressive send-off to Usman Khawaja after dismissing him with a unique field set-up during Day 3 of the 1st Test in Ashes 2023. Robinson yorked Khawaja, who had come down the crease and yelled at the batter while giving him a death stare as he made his way out of the field. The video of this has gone viral. What Is Brumbella? Know About Latest Cricket Term After England's Unique Field at Edgbaston in Ashes 2023.

Ollie Robinson Gives Aggressive Send-Off to Usman Khawaja

SIX catchers in and the plan works 👏 Khawaja gone for 141. COME ON ENGLAND! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #EnglandCricket | #Ashes pic.twitter.com/6MLJcQxzCX — England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 18, 2023

