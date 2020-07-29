After some mind-boggling contest in the longest format of the game, cricket fans will be enthralled with action in white-ball cricket as England are set to take on Ireland in a three-match ODI series. The opening encounter of the tour will take place on Thursday (July 30) at the Rose Bowl in Southampton. Notably, the series will also mark the start of ODI Super League, a qualifier for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in India. Meanwhile, Dream11 fans scroll down to get the best tips to choose batsmen, bowlers, wicket-keepers and all-rounders for ENG vs IRE 1st ODI 2020. Eoin Morgan Excited to Begin 2023 Cricket World Cup Journey in Inaugural Super League Series Against Ireland.

No England player who participated in the recently-concluded Test series against West Indies will feature in the forthcoming ODI series due to the bio-secure protocols. Hence, many youngsters will have a chance to make a mark. Also, this is the first ODI series that England will play at home after their 2019-World Cup triumph. On the other hand, Ireland have the services of veterans like Paul Stirling and Kevin O Brien. Hence, Eoin Morgan and Co can’t afford to be complacent. Now, let’s look at the best Dream11 team for the first ODI of the series. England vs Ireland 2020 ODI Series Schedule in IST.

ENG vs IRE – Dream11 Team Prediction - Wicket-keepers: Jonny Bairstow (ENG) showcased some brilliant form in practice matches and he should be picked as the wicket-keeper of your team.

ENG vs IRE – Dream11 Team Prediction – Batsmen: Jason Roy (ENG), Eoin Morgan (ENG), Kevin O’ Brien (IRE) and William Porterfield (IRE) should be the four batsmen in your fantasy team.

ENG vs IRE – Dream11 Team Prediction - All-Rounders: Moeen Ali (ENG) and Simi Singh (IRE) should be the two all-rounders in your team.

ENG vs IRE – Dream11 Team Prediction – Bowlers: The final four slots in your dream11 team should be filled by bowlers. Boyd Rankin (IRE), George Dockrell (IRE), David Willey (ENG) and Reece Topley (ENG) should get a place in your team.

ENG vs IRE – Dream11 Team Prediction – Jonny Bairstow (ENG), Jason Roy (ENG), Eoin Morgan (ENG), Kevin O’ Brien (IRE), William Porterfield (IRE), Moeen Ali (ENG), Simi Singh (IRE), Boyd Rankin (IRE), George Dockrell (IRE), David Willey (ENG), Reece Topley (ENG).

Jonny Bairstow (ENG) should be picked as the captain of your team while his opening partner Jason Roy (ENG) can be named as vice-captain.

