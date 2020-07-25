England hosted West Indies for first bilateral cricket series after the coronavirus lockdown. The two teams faced-off in the three-match Test series. Now, England will host Ireland for a three-match One-Day Internationals (ODIs). This will be the first ODI series after the COVID-19 lockdown. The three ODIs will be played behind the closed doors in a bio-secure bubble just like the England-West Indies Test series. Following the ODI series, England will then host Pakistan fro three Tests and as many T20Is. Fake VIVO IPL 2020 Schedule in PDF For Download Goes Viral on WhatsApp: BCCI Yet to Announce Time Table for Upcoming Indian Premier League Season 13.

World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan will continue to lead the England ODI side while all-rounder Moeen Ali will be his deputy. Members of England Test squad against West Indies will not take part in the ODIs against Ireland. The visitors have named 21 players for the series, out of which 14 will be part of the main squad while seven will be reserves. Andrew Balbirnie will captain the Ireland ODI team.

England vs Ireland ODI Series 2020 Full Schedule

Date Match Time (IST) Venue July 30, 2020 1st ODI 06:30 PM The Rose Bowl, Southampton August 01, 2020 2nd ODI 06:30 PM The Rose Bowl, Southampton August 04, 2020 3rd ODI 06:30 PM The Rose Bowl, Southampton

All the matches will be played at a single venue- The Rose Bowl, Southampton. Interestingly, England will play back to back when they face Ireland in the last ODI (August 04) and Pakistan in the first Test (August 05). However, two separate set of players will be in action.

