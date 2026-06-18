England vs New Zealand Live Cricket Streaming Online in India, 2nd Test 2026, Day 2

Cricket enthusiasts globally are geared up for Day 2 of the ENG vs NZ 2nd Test 2026 between England and New Zealand, unfolding at the iconic Kennington Oval in London. This crucial encounter, part of the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle, promises intense red-ball cricket. ENG vs NZ 2026: Will Young Replaces Retired Kane Williamson in New Zealand Squad for Test Series Remainder.

England enters Day 2 aiming to solidify their position, while New Zealand will be eager to make inroads and level the series. Key players like Will Young and Rachin Ravindra are expected to be vital for New Zealand's batting efforts, while England will rely on the likes of Joe Root, Harry Brook, and their pace attack to maintain pressure.

England vs New Zealand 2nd Test 2026 Match Details

Detail Information Teams England Men vs New Zealand Men Competition ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle Stage 2nd Test (of a three-match series), Day 2 Venue Kennington Oval, London Match Dates Wednesday, June 17, 2026 – Sunday, June 21, 2026 Day 2 Date Thursday, June 18, 2026 Local Start Time 11:00 AM BST (British Summer Time) India Start Time 3:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time)

Where to Watch England vs New Zealand 2nd Test 2026 Live

Here’s how fans can catch Day 2 of the England vs New Zealand 2nd Test across various regions:

India: Live telecast will be available on the Sony Sports Network, with live streaming accessible via the SonyLiv website and app.

United Kingdom: Viewers can watch the match live on Sky Sports Cricket. Streaming options include the Sky Go app for subscribers or a NOW Sports Membership. Ball-by-ball audio commentary is also available on BBC Test Match Special.

USA: Dedicated cricket streaming service Willow TV will broadcast the match. Fans without a cable package can access Willow coverage through Sling TV's Desi Binge Plus or Dakshin Flex plans. Fubo also carries Willow TV. ENG vs NZ 1st Test 2026: Gus Atkinson Stars at Lord’s as England Secure 116-Run Victory Over New Zealand.

Australia: The match will be shown on Fox Cricket via Foxtel, with live streaming available through Kayo Sports.

New Zealand: Fans can follow the action live on Sky Sport NZ, with streaming options including the Sky Go service or a Sky Sport Now pass.

This Test match is set to be a compelling battle as both teams vie for crucial ICC World Test Championship points. With the series on the line, Day 2 promises to be a pivotal day for both England and New Zealand.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2026 02:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).