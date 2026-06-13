ENG vs NZ 2026: Will Young Replaces Retired Kane Williamson in New Zealand Squad for Test Series Remainder

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has announced that Will Young will replace the recently retired Kane Williamson in the Blackcaps' squad for the final two Tests of their ongoing series against England. The announcement comes swiftly after Williamson, one of the modern era's premier batters, declared his immediate retirement from international cricket on June 12, 2026, midway through the three-match series. Kane Williamson Retires: New Zealand Star Batter Announces Retirement From International Cricket.

Young, a 34-year-old right-handed batter, is scheduled to arrive in England on Sunday, June 14, and will commence training with the squad on Monday, June 15, as New Zealand prepare for the second Test. The series, which forms part of the 2025–2027 ICC World Test Championship, saw England take a 1-0 lead after a dominant 115-run victory in the first Test at Lord's.

Will Young Replaces Kane Williamson

A big welcome to Will Young, who joins the squad tomorrow as the team continues their prep for the second test against England starting this Wednesday 17 June.#ENGvNZ pic.twitter.com/Hd0EWsNPKi — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) June 13, 2026

Kane Williamson's Farewell and Young's Opportunity

Kane Williamson's retirement marks the end of an illustrious 16-year international career. The 36-year-old played his last Test at Lord's, scoring 0 and 18, as New Zealand suffered a comprehensive defeat to England. His decision, made mid-series, has created a significant void in the Blackcaps' batting line-up.

Will Young, meanwhile, steps into the squad as a reliable top-order option. Described as a consistent performer on the domestic circuit and having impressed in red-ball cricket, his inclusion adds valuable experience as New Zealand aims to bounce back in the series. Ben Stokes, Gus Atkinson Dropped From England Squad for 2nd Test vs NZ; Joe Root Named Captain.

Remaining Test Series Schedule

The remaining two Tests are critical for New Zealand's World Test Championship campaign and their aspiration to level the series against a strong England side.

Match Date Venue Start Time (BST) 2nd Test June 17-21, 2026 Kennington Oval, London 11:00 AM 3rd Test June 25-29, 2026 Trent Bridge, Nottingham 11:00 AM

Both matches are scheduled to begin at 3:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). With the series finely poised and New Zealand facing the challenge of replacing a stalwart like Williamson, all eyes will be on Will Young to seize this significant opportunity and contribute to a potential Blackcaps turnaround against the 'Bazball' inspired English side.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2026 04:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).