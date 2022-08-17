England and South Africa clash in the 1st Test of a three-match test series at the Mecca of cricket, the Lords with the match generating a lot of buzz amongst the fans. The hosts have been in excellent form in Test cricket where their counter-attacking style has seen them win-win all four matches on home soil so far. Brendon McCullum has been like a breath of fresh air for English cricket and he has been coming up with unique ideas to help England cricket grow under the leadership of Ben Stokes. Opponents South Africa have not won a series home or away against England since beating them back in 2012. Skipper Dean Elgar is backing himself to do well though. England versus South Africa will be telecasted on the Sony Ten network and streamed on Sony Liv app from 3:30 PM IST. SA vs ENG, 1st test 2022: Mark Boucher, South Africa Coach, Unimpressed With England’s ‘Bazball’

Ben Foakes returns to the England team after missing the India game and will keep wickets for the hosts. Alex Lees and Zak Crawley open the innings with the familar faces of Ollie Pope and Joe Root in the middle order. Jonny Bairstow has flourished in his new role and Ben Stokes also remain an integral part of the team, contributing with key runs coming lower down the order. In the bowling unit, the veteran duo of James Anderson and Stuart Broad will once again have the charge.

South Africa have just Keshav Maharaj, Dean Elgar and Kagiso Rabada as players who have experience of playing tests in England which is not ideal for them. Rassie Van de Dussen and Aiden Markram will have to rise up to the challenge in the middle order. Dean Elgar, if he is able to survive the new ball, is known for playing long innings. Kagiso Rabada can be a potent force and England will do well to keep him quiet.

When Is England vs South Africa, 1st Test 2022 (Know Date, Time And Venue)

The England vs South Africa, 1st Test 2022 will be played at Lord's Cricket Ground in London on August 17, 2022 (Wednesday). The game has a start time of 3:30 PM IST.

Where To Watch England vs South Africa, 1st Test 2022 Live Telecast On TV?

Sony Network have the broadcasting rights for South Africa's Tour of England. Fans can tune into Sony Sports SD/HD channels to watch the live telecast of ENG vs SA 1st Test on TV.

How To Watch England vs South Africa, 1st Test 2022 Live Streaming Online?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform of Sony Network, will live stream the England vs South Africa, 1st Test 2022 on online platforms. Fans can tune into SonyLIV app and website to catch the action live.

