Where to Watch England National Cricket Team vs Zimbabwe National Cricket Team: England begin their home season with a one-off Test match against Zimbabwe. The Test match will be fours days long instead of five and it marks the first long format encounter between England and Zimbabwe since 2003. Meanwhile, for ENG vs ZIM live streaming online and TV telecast details you can scroll down. England Announce Playing XI For Historic Test Match Against Zimbabwe; Sam Cook Handed Debut.

England have named their playing XI for the Test. Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett will continue to open with Joe Root, Ollie Pope and Harry Brook slotted to come next. Skipper Ben Stokes and wicket-keeper Jamie Smith will do the lower middle-order duties. Gus Atkinson, Samuel James Cook, Josh Tongue and Shoaib Bashir form the bowling department for the home side.

For Zimbabwe experienced Craig Ervine is in charge of the side with Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza and Blessing Muzarabani part of the squad as well. All eyes will be on Ben Curran the English-Zimbabwean player and brother of Tom and Sam Curran who play for England.

When is ENG vs ZIM One-Off Test 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

England National Cricket Team takes on the Zimbabwe National Cricket Team at Trent Bridge from Thursday, May 22. Day 1 of the ENG vs ZIM One-Off Test 2025 will start at 3:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). ENG vs ZIM One-Off Test 2025: England Cricket Team Prepares for India With First Match Against Zimbabwe in 22 Years.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of ENG vs ZIM One-Off Test 2025 ?

Sony Sports Network are the official broadcaster of the Zimbabwe tour of England and will provide live telecast viewing option of the ENG vs ZIM One-Off Test 2025 on Sony Ten 5 TV channel. For ENG vs ZIM 2025 online viewing option online scroll down.

Where to Get Free Online Live Streaming of ENG vs ZIM One-Off Test 2025?

The official OTT platform of Sony Sports Network is SonyLIV and will stream the Zimbabwe tour of England 2025 in India. Fans can find live online viewing options of the ENG vs ZIM One-Off Test 2025 on the SonyLIV app and website, which will require a subscription.

