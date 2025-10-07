England Women vs Bangladesh Women Free Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: The ICC Women's World Cup 2025 will witness England take on Bangladesh in the eighth match of the tournament. The 13th edition of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 has been an exciting one already and more fireworks are expected when the England Women's National Cricket Team locks horns with the Bangladesh Women's National Cricket Team. Both England and Bangladesh head into the ENG-W vs BAN-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match on the back of wins in their respective opening matches and one of these two teams will have the opportunity to join India with two wins in the tournament. ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Points Table Updated With NRR: South Africa Move to Fifth Place Following Six-Wicket Victory Over New Zealand.

Here's an interesting stat--there have been just one ODI played between England Women's National Cricket Team and Bangladesh Women's National Cricket Team and the match was in the last edition of the ICC Women's World Cup in New Zealand, in 2022. On paper, England are a stronger side that Bangladesh, having more experienced players in their ranks but Nigar Sultana and her team cannot be taken lightly at any cost. England Women vs Bangladesh Women Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 Match 8 and Who Will Win ENG-W vs BAN-W?

ENG-W vs BAN-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Details

Match ENG-W vs BAN-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Date Tuesday, October 7 Time 3:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venue Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati Live Streaming and Telecast Details Star Sports (Live Telecast) and JioHotstar (Live Streaming)

When is ENG-W vs BAN-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025? Know the Date, Time and Venue

The England Women's National Cricket Team is set to go up against the Bangladesh Women's National Cricket Team in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on Tuesday, October 7. The ENG-W vs BAN-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match will be played at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati and it will start at 3:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of ENG-W vs BAN-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Match On TV?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 in India. Fans in India can hence watch the ENG-W vs BAN-W live telecast of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on the Star Sports Network TV channels. For England Women vs Bangladesh Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 online viewing options, read below.

How To Watch Free Online Live Streaming Of ENG-W vs BAN-WICC Women's World Cup 2025 Match?

Star Sports' official OTT platform JioHotstar will provide the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 in India. Fans in India can hence watch the ENG-W vs BAN-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Bangladesh and England both are coming off of wins in their last matches but expect Nat Sciver-Brunt and her team to reign supreme.

