ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Points Table: India women's national cricket team started their ICC Women's World Cup 2025 campaign on a winning note after defeating the Sri Lanka women's national cricket team by 59 runs

(DLS method) after the opening contest of the tournament was interrupted by rain. The match was reduced to 47 overs each side, and Sri Lanka failed to chase down the 270-run target. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led India are leading the points table with two points to their name. Meanwhile, you can check the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 points table updated with NRR (Net Run Rate), below. ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of Cricket WC.

The ICC Women's World Cup 2025, which is one of the most-awaited cricket events of the year, is here and it features eight teams who will battle it out for the ultimate prize on offer. This is the 13th edition of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 and is being hosted by India and Sri Lanka. The ICC Women's World Cup 2025 format is a pretty simple one. The league phase of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 features 28 matches with every team facing each other once.

The teams which finish in the top four spots on the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 points table will qualify for the semi-finals. The ICC Women's World Cup 2025 final is set to be played on November 2, either in Navi Mumbai or Colombo. If Pakistan qualify for the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 final, it will be held in Colombo and if not, the summit clash will be played in Navi Mumbai. On Which Channel ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Will Be Telecast Live? How To Watch Free Live Streaming Online of Eight-Nation WODI Cricket Tournament Matches in India?

ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Points Table

Team M W L NR T NRR Pts India 1 1 0 - - 1.255 2 Australia - - - - - - Bangladesh - - - - - - - England - - - - - - - New Zealand - - - - - - - Pakistan - - - - - - - South Africa - - - - - - - Sri Lanka 1 0 1 - - -1.255 -

(Updated After IND-W vs SL-W, Match 1)

(Important abbreviations: M-Matches, W-Wins, L-Losses, NR-No Result, T-Tied, NRR-Net Run Rate, Pts-Points)

Australia are the defending champion in the ICC Women's ODI WC (World Cup) 2025. They are also the most successful team in the history of the ICC Women's World Cup, winning the tournament a record number of seven times. England are second-best in the ICC Women's World Cup, winning four titles, the last of which came in 2017, while New Zealand are the only side to have won the crown, doing so back in 2000.

