England and Bangladesh will look to continue their winning starts to the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 as they take on each other in the eighth match of the tournament. The Barsapara Cricket Stadium, which had hosted the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 opener between India and Sri Lanka, will be the venue for the England Women's National Cricket Team vs Bangladesh Women's National Cricket Team match and it will start at 3:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Let us take a look at the ENG-W vs BAN-W best fantasy XI prediction for the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match. ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Points Table Updated With NRR: India Move to Top Spot Following 88-Run Victory Against Pakistan, Australia Second.

As mentioned before, England and Bangladesh both won their respective opening matches in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025. Nigar Sultana and her Bangladesh National Cricket Team outclassed Pakistan in their ICC Women's World Cup 2025 campaign opener by seven wickets. The England Women's National Cricket Team, on the other hand, had beaten South Africa emphatically by 10 wickets, a match which saw Nat Sciver Brunt and co bowl out the Proteas for just 69 runs! The contest between two unbeaten teams in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 is sure to be a must-watch. Undated Video of Kazakhstan Athletes Shared on Social Media with Fake Claims of England Women's Team Players Covering Their Face Due to Trash Smell During ICC Women's World Cup 2025 in India.

ENG-W vs BAN-W ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Fantasy Prediction?

Wicket-keepers: Nigar Sultana (BAN-W), Amy Jones (ENG-W)

Batters: Heather Knight (ENG-W), Danni Wyatt-Hodge (ENG-W), Tammy Beaumont (ENG-W) and Shorna Akter (BAN-W)

All-Rounders: Nat Sciver-Brunt (ENG-W), Charlie Dean (ENG-W) and Nahida Akter (BAN-W)

Bowlers: Sophie Ecclestone (ENG-W) and Linsey Smith (ENG-W)

Who Will Win ENG-W vs BAN-W ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Match?

On form, both teams have had wins in their first matches of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 and it is undoubtedly set to be a good match between England Women's National Cricket Team and Bangladesh Women's National Cricket Team. But England do have an edge over Bangladesh, as they are coming into the ENG-W vs BAN-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match on the back of a solid show against South Africa. England are favourites to win and will mostly likely clinch all points on offer from the ENG-W vs BAN-W ICC Women's World Cip 2025 match but an upset cannot be counted out at all.

