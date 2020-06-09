From Ball Being Dead After Hitting Spider Cam to Bowlers Not Allowed on Protected Area, 6 Lesser-Known Cricket Rules Which Every Fan Needs to Know

Representational Image (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Cricket is certainly one of the most popular sports in cricket as fans from all around the world come in large numbers to support and cheer their favourite players. In fact, in countries like India, Australia and Pakistan, one can find kids playing cricket in every next street. There are some standard rules of the game which everyone is familiar with. However, there are also some lesser-known rules in cricket which you might not be aware of. On many occasions, fans get baffled by the activities happening on the field as some lesser-applied rules come into play as per the need of the situation. Nevertheless, below, we’ll look at five of the lesser-known rules about the gentleman’s game which every fan should be aware of. What Is Mankading? All About The Mankad Way Of Dismissal That Was Used By R Ashwin to Run Out Jos Buttler In IPL 2019.

1. Dead Ball Rule

Well, this is certainly one rule which is not liked by most of the batsman. If the ball hits the spider camera after the batsman plays a shot, then it will be declared a dead ball. Even if the batsman clearly hit the ball out of the ground but it makes the first contact with a spider cam, it will be called a dead ball. During a T20I match between India and Australia at Brisbane in 2018, this rule came into play after Maxwell hit the ball in the spider camera.

Watch Video:

2. The Appeal Rule

It is necessary for the bowling side to appeal from the umpires to get the decision on their favour. In case, the bowler doesn’t appeal, the umpire will not have the right to adjudge the batsman out. During a 2017 Test match between India and Australia in Ranchi, Josh Hazlewood bowled a bouncer to Cheteshwar Pujara which the latter failed to connect and wicket-keeper Matthew Wade collected the ball. Umpire Chris Gaffney was about to raise his finger. However, he pulled off as the bowling side didn’t appeal.

Watch Video:

3. The Penalty Rule

It is generally seen that the wicket-keepers wear caps while standing away from the stumps while they take on their helmets while standing close to the stumps. So, if a pacer and spinner are bowling in tandems, the keepers keep their helmet or cap behind which is not in use. However, if the ball manages to make a contact with the helmet or cap, the bowling side will face five penalty runs.

Watch Video:

4. The Follow Through Rule

The introduction of this rule has certainly made the bowlers more disciplined. According to it, the bowler manages to break the stumps at the non-striker’s end in his follow-through, then it will be called a No Ball. So, the batting team will be gifted an extra run and in limited-overs cricket, a free hit will be followed.

5. Call Back Rule

Well, this rule certainly tests the sportsmanship of the fielding-side captain. As per the rule, the captain of the bowling side has the authority to call back the batsman even if he’s adjudged out by the umpire. Many people wouldn’t have forgotten the 2011 India vs England Test in Nottingham, when Dhoni called Ian Bell back after the latter was run-out.

Watch Video:

6. The Protected Area Pitch

The central portion of the pitch is called the protected area or danger area. The bowler isn’t allowed to run on the portion in his follow-through as if he does so, the track will be scuffed by his spikes and the bowling side will get an unfair advantage. The bowler is issued two warnings by the umpire for stepping onto the area while if he does the mistake the third time, he’ll be not allowed to bowl in that innings. During India vs Pakistan 2019 World Cup match, Mohammed Amir and Wahab Riaz were warned twice by the umpires. However, they escaped as they didn’t step onto it for the third time.

Well, these rules are not used much in cricket and thus, they are not known to many. However, these rules can certainly change the game on it's head and forgetting these rule can cost big for both either team.