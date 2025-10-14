Mumbai, October 14: Former Indian opener and current men’s team head coach Gautam Gambhir turned 44 on Tuesday and the cricket world came together to celebrate! Adding to the excitement, India sealed a commanding Test series whitewash against the West Indies, with the second Test win coming at the Arun Jaitley Stadium — where Gambhir has a stand named in his honour. Gambhir served as one of India's most successful opening batsmen from 2003 to 2016, forming a formidable partnership with Virender Sehwag. Happy Birthday Gautam Gambhir! BCCI Shares Special Wish for Team India Head Coach and Two-Time World Cup Winner As He Turns 44.

Gautam Gambhir was the India's second-highest run-scorer with 393 runs in nine innings, including four fifties, in the 2011 World Cup. His crucial 97 runs in the final against Sri Lanka at Wankhede Stadium helped India chase down 275 and lifted the coveted trophy after 28 years. The BCCI vice president Rajeev Shukla shared a heartfelt post, that read.

Rajeev Shukla Wishes Happy Birthday to Gautam Gambhir

Wishing a very Happy Birthday to @GautamGambhir. Your unwavering commitment to the game, relentless pursuit of excellence, and iconic contributions on and off the field have left an indelible mark on Indian cricket. Wishing you health, happiness and accomplishments. May this… — Rajeev Shukla (@ShuklaRajiv) October 14, 2025

Harbhajan Singh Special Birthday Message for Gautam Gambhir As He Turns 44

Happy Birthday Gauti @GautamGambhir May you continue to be blessed and stay happy and healthy . Wish you all the happiness brother. Love Always ❤️🤗 pic.twitter.com/yQupKF7NGi — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 14, 2025

Gautam Gambhir's former teammate and India's star all-rounder Yuvraj Singh posted on X.

Yuvraj Singh Wishes Happy Birthday to Gautam Gambhir

Wishing a very happy birthday to the one who was Gambhir when he played for India and now even more Gambhir while coaching for India! Lots of love brother ❤️ Keep up the great work and have a lovely year ahead! @GautamGambhir pic.twitter.com/3f24wiKwbY — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) October 14, 2025

Ex-India all-rounder Irfan Pathan shared a throwback video from Gambhir's birthday and wrote.

Irfan Pathan's Special Birthday Message for Gautam Gambhir As He Turns 44

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Irfan Pathan (@irfanpathan_official)

Shikhar Dhawan took to his Instagram story section and wrote, "Wishing you a very happy birthday, Gauti Bhai. Your passion & leadership have always inspired everyone around you." Gautam Gambhir Birthday Special: Look at Team India Clutch Man’s Best Performance in ICC Events As He Turns 44.

Across all international formats, Gambhir amassed 10,324 runs in 242 matches at an average of 38.95, including 20 centuries and 63 fifties. In the IPL, Gambhir led Kolkata Knight Riders to two titles in 2012 and 2014. He scored 4,217 runs in 154 matches, including 36 fifties.

