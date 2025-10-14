Gautam Gambhir, a two-time World Cup winner and current head coach of the India National Cricket Team, is celebrating his 44th birthday today, on Tuesday, October 14. And on this special day, the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) took to social media to share a special wish for him. Born on October 14 in Delhi, Gautam Gambhir made his debut for Team India in an ODI in 2003. He went on to play 242 matches across formats, scoring 10,324 runs, including 20 centuries. Gautam Gambhir played a crucial role in India winning the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 World Cup titles and after his playing days, excelled as a coach. Gautam Gambhir mentored KKR (Kolkata Knight Riders) to a third IPL title in 2024 after winning two as captain of the franchise (2012 and 2014) and in 2025, helped Team India win the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 and Asia Cup 2025 titles. Happy Birthday Gautam Gambhir: Look at Team India Clutch Man’s Best Performance in ICC Events As He Turns 44.

BCCI's Wish for Gautam Gambhir

2️⃣4️⃣2️⃣ Intl. Matches 1️⃣0️⃣3️⃣2️⃣4️⃣ Intl. Runs 2️⃣0️⃣ Intl. Hundreds Winner of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2️⃣0️⃣0️⃣7️⃣ ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2️⃣0️⃣1️⃣1️⃣ 🏆 Head Coach of India's ICC Champions Trophy 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣5️⃣ & Asia Cup 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣5️⃣ winning teams 🏆 Birthday wishes to #TeamIndia Head Coach… pic.twitter.com/LFX37ygsmx — BCCI (@BCCI) October 14, 2025

