Working from home has become a new normal ever since the COVID-19 pandemic took the world by storm. Although staying around your love ones is always nice, there are some adjustments which you have to make while working from home. In case, you think these challenges are just for common people than you haven’t Graeme Smith’s viral video. The director of Cricket South Africa was busy with a virtual press conference when his son Carter McMorrin Smith crashed it. While the southpaw was discussing challenges of cricket tournaments worldwide, his son appeared out of nowhere to get his shoelace tied by his father. South Africa vs Pakistan Series 2021: Heinrich Klaasen To Lead Proteas in Three-Match T20I Series Against Pakistan.

Smith initially tried to continue the conversation, but he had to stop to address his son. While apologizing to the viewers for the unexpected interruption, Smith said: “Just tying his shoelace. Dad duty, always.” The video went viral in no time as the former South Africa captain won hearts with his gesture. While several got father-son goals from Smith’s action, others called him a great family man. Meanwhile, let’s look at the viral-going clip.

Watch Video:

Graeme Smith’s son crashing a press conference so he can get his shoelaces tied is absolutely adorable ❤️ pic.twitter.com/OorqWXm9Pz — Wisden (@WisdenCricket) January 22, 2021

Meanwhile, Smith is busy currently as South Africa cricket team will travel Pakistan after 16 years for two Tests and three T20Is, starting from January 26. Smith also said that there would be two separate Proteas teams so that the Test squad could come back and go into quarantine ahead of their home series against Australia.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 24, 2021 02:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).