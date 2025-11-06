Pakistan National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: The Pakistan national cricket team are hosting the South Africa national cricket team in a three-match ODI series currently. The first match ended with the hosts winning by two wickets. The Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd ODI 2025 is being held at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad. You can get the Pakistan National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team 2nd ODI 2025 match scorecard here. The PAK vs SA 2nd ODI 2025 is scheduled to begin at 3:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Thursday, November 6. Babar Azam Funny Memes Go Viral After Pakistan Batter Falls for Low Score During PAK vs SA 1st ODI 2025.

Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad hosted an international game for the first time in 17 years, when the PAK vs SA 1st ODI 2025 happened. The match was nothing short of a thriller. South Africa were made to bat first. They struck 263, getting all out in 49.1 overs. In reply, the hosts hit 264/8 in 49.4 overs. Salman Ali Agha was instrumental with the bat, scoring 62 runs, and so was Mohammad Rizwan with his 55. Naseem Shah and Abrar Ahmed picked three-wicket hauls for the hosts too. For the Proteas, Quinton de Kock shone with a 63-run knock.

Squads:

Pakistan Squad: Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Hussain Talat, Salman Agha, Hasan Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi(c), Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Faisal Akram, Haseebullah Khan

South Africa Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Tony de Zorzi, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Matthew Breetzke(c), Donovan Ferreira, Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Sinethemba Qeshile, George Linde, Bjorn Fortuin, Lizaad Williams, Lungi Ngidi, Ottneil Baartman, Nandre Burger, Nqabayomzi Peter