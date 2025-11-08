Pakistan National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: The Pakistan national cricket team and South Africa national cricket team will lock horns in the series decider of the ongoing three-ODI series, which is tied at 1-1. The PAK vs SA 3rd ODI 2025 will be played in Faisalabad, which is the host city of the three-ODI series. You can find South Africa National Cricket Team vs Pakistan National Cricket Team match scorecard here. South Africa made a comeback in the series to level the score 1-1 after losing the first ODI, only to clinch the second ODI. Pakistan vs South Africa Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for 3rd ODI 2025 and Who Will Win PAK vs SA ODI?.

After a narrow defeat in the first ODI, South Africa managed to earn a dominating win in the second encounter, thanks to a match-winning ton by Quinton de Kock, who helped the Proteas win the contest with nine overs to spare. Led by Matthew Breetzke, South Africa will hope to upstage Pakistan in their own backyard with an inexperienced side.

Pakistan, on the other hand, will need their batters to come good, especially Babar Azam, whose runs have been long overdue. A major concern for Pakistan has been its collapse. Shaheen Shah Afridi and Co will also need to pull up their socks as a bowling unit and challenge the South African batters irrespective of conditions.

PAK vs SA 3rd ODI 2025 Match Details

Match Pakistan vs South Africa 3rd ODI 2025 Date November 8 Time 3:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad Live Streaming, Telecast Details No Live Streaming or Telecast in India

When is Pakistan vs South Africa 3rd ODI 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Pakistan National Cricket Team are set to face the South Africa National Cricket Team in the third and final ODI of the three-match series on November 8. Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad will host the PAK vs SA 3rd ODI 2025, and start at 3:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Pakistan vs South Africa 3rd ODI 2025?

Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch the Pakistan vs South Africa 3rd ODI 2025 due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India won't be able to watch PAK vs SA 1st ODI 2025 live telecast on any TV channel. For PAK vs SA 3rd ODI online viewing options, read below. Babar Azam Wicket Video: Watch Pakistan Star Batter Fall for a Duck on His T20I Comeback During PAK vs SA 1st T20I 2025.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of Pakistan vs South Africa 3rd ODI 2025?

Just like the PAK vs SA live telecast, there would be no PAK vs SA live streaming available as well. Fans in India thus will not be able to watch PAK vs SA live streaming on any platform. However, fans can still follow PAK vs SA 3rd ODI 2025 live score updates on the South Africa cricket team's official social media handle.

