GT Team in IPL 2026: The Gujarat Titans (GT) head into the IPL 2026 auction with a robust and settled core, having successfully retained 20 players, including captain Shubman Gill, the prolific Sai Sudharsan, and their two international match-winners, Rashid Khan and Jos Buttler. The retention of a strong Indian pace battery featuring Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna provides a formidable foundation, indicating the franchise's commitment to continuity and their established blueprint of having a reliable domestic core supported by elite overseas talent. IPL 2026: Indian Premier League 19 Set To Kick Off on March 26, Final Scheduled for May 31.

Despite their strong base, the Titans have critical gaps they must address with a subpar purse of INR 12.9 crore to fill just five slots, four of which are overseas.

GT Players Bought at IPL 2026 Auction: Ashok Sharma (INR 90 Lakh).

GT Players Retained Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Kumar Kushagra, Anuj Rawat, Jos Buttler, Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Arshad Khan, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma, Gurnoor Singh Brar, Rashid Khan, Manav Suthar, Sai Kishore, and Jayant Yadav.

GT Previous Season Recap: Under the leadership of India's new Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill, the Gujarat Titans ended at ninth spot in IPL 2025, having finished third in the points table. The one-time IPL champions won 9, while losing 6 out of 15.

