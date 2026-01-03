Masood Uz Zafar Amini, the longtime coach of India international Rinku Singh, has weighed in on the controversy surrounding Mustafizur Rahman’s forced exit from the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Speaking on Saturday, Amini emphasized that athletes should be judged by their skills rather than their background, stating that "a player is a player first; Hindu or Muslim comes later." Why No Bangladesh Players Will Feature In IPL 2026 After BCCI Asks KKR To Release Mustafizur Rahman Ahead of Indian Premier League 19?

The comments follow the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) official instruction to KKR to release the Bangladeshi left-arm pacer ahead of the IPL 2026 season.

Prioritizing Sport Over Politics

Amini, who is credited with discovering Rinku Singh in Aligarh and coaching him through his formative years, expressed that while the BCCI’s authority must be respected, the politicization of the sport is a worrying trend.

"If the BCCI has given permission to change the player, then it can be done. But Mustafizur Rahman is a cricketer first," Amini told news agency IANS. "There should be no politics with players. Playing and politics are different things... this should not be associated with the game."

Despite his personal stance, Amini acknowledged the regulatory reality, noting that since the decision was framed as a matter of national interest by the board, franchises and stakeholders have little choice but to comply.

Pressure Leading to the Release

The decision to terminate Mustafizur’s contract comes after weeks of intensifying pressure from various political and spiritual groups. These groups had criticized KKR co-owner Shah Rukh Khan for signing the Bangladeshi international for ₹9.2 crore during the December 2025 auction.

The backlash was largely rooted in reported incidents involving the minority Hindu community in Bangladesh. Several figures had publicly labeled the signing as "insensitive," leading to protests and calls for a boycott of KKR matches.

BCCI Steps In

While KKR initially remained silent during the public outcry, the BCCI intervened this week to resolve the escalating tension. BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed that the board instructed the franchise to release Mustafizur due to "recent developments" and broader bilateral sensitivities.

The KKR management issued a brief statement on Saturday confirming they had followed the governing body's directive. The franchise will be allowed to seek a replacement player and is expected to receive a full refund of the ₹9.2 crore auction fee, as the situation is being treated as a force majeure event. KKR Release Mustafizur Rahman From IPL 2026 Squad After BCCI Directive Amidst Diplomatic Tensions.

Impact on KKR’s Campaign

The loss of Mustafizur is a significant tactical blow for the three-time champions. The pacer, who recently reached the milestone of 400 T20 wickets, was expected to lead the attack alongside Harshit Rana. KKR must now look to the replacement market to fill a crucial gap in their overseas bowling roster before the 2026 season begins.

