The playoffs race of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 intensifies tonight as the Gujarat Titans (GT) host Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The high-stakes match 66 scheduled for Thursday, 21 May, holds contrasting significance for both former champions. You can follow Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings match scorecard here.

While Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans have already qualified for the playoffs, they are hunting a vital win to cement a top-two finish on the league table. For the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led Chennai Super Kings, the situation is critical; sitting fifth in the points standings, the five-time champions face a must-win battle to keep their fading tournament survival hopes alive.

GT vs CSK Match Timings and Venue Details

The high-stakes fixture will take place at the iconic Eden Gardens, a traditional home ground for the Kolkata Knight Riders. The toss is scheduled for 19:00 IST, with the opening delivery of the match set to be bowled at 19:30 IST.

Ground curators anticipate a standard high-scoring pitch under extreme heatwave conditions. Tactical decisions at the toss are expected to be heavily influenced by the evening dew factor, which typically facilitates easier batting conditions during the second innings.

GT vs CSK Free Live Streaming Online in India

For digital viewers across the Indian subcontinent, the live stream of the match will be hosted exclusively on the JioHotstar application and website. Following the high-profile media merger between Disney Star and Reliance Industries, the platform serves as the unified digital hub for IPL 2026. Ahmedabad Weather and Rain Forecast for GT vs CSK IPL 2026 Match.

JioHotstar is providing free high-definition streaming of the match for mobile and tablet users. The digital feed includes advanced broadcasting features, such as multiple camera angles, 4K resolution options, real-time statistics, and language-specific commentary tracks.

GT vs CSK Television Telecast Information

Traditional television viewers can catch the linear broadcast via the Star Sports Network, which holds the official pay-television rights for the tournament.

The match will be beamed across several channels, including Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, and Star Sports 2. To cater to a diverse domestic audience, regional language feeds will be available on dedicated channels such as Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, and Star Sports 1 Telugu. MS Dhoni and Daughter Ziva Touch Down in Ranchi Ahead of Critical CSK vs GT IPL 2026 Clash (Watch Video).

Match Preview

Gujarat Titans enter the home fixture looking to rebound from a heavy defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders, where they failed to chase down a daunting target of 248. Despite that setback, previous results guaranteed their knockouts progress. They will look to replicate their performance from April, when an unbeaten 87 from Sai Sudharsan guided GT to an eight-wicket victory over Chennai.

Chennai Super Kings are under immense pressure following a disappointing five-wicket loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad at Chepauk. Having failed to defend 181 runs in their last outing, CSK's qualification destiny is no longer entirely in their own hands. Along with securing a comprehensive victory in Ahmedabad tonight, they require other mathematical permutations to swing in their favour over the final week of league play.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Star Sports Network). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 21, 2026 05:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).