MS Dhoni and Daughter Ziva Touch Down in Ranchi Ahead of Critical CSK vs GT IPL 2026 Clash (Watch Video)

Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has returned to his hometown of Ranchi alongside his daughter, Ziva. The legendary wicketkeeper-batter was seen arriving at Ranchi airport on Wednesday, following an emotional appearance at Chepauk earlier in the week. Will MS Dhoni Play in GT vs CSK IPL 2026 Match?.

Dhoni’s departure from the team camp comes as Chennai Super Kings prepare for their final, must-win Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 league-stage match against the Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

MS Dhoni with Daughter Ziva

Dhoni has not travelled with the CSK squad to Ahmedabad for Thursday’s critical encounter. The 44-year-old icon has missed the entire IPL 2026 season so far due to a persistent calf injury, with his place behind the stumps being filled throughout the tournament.

Videos circulating on social media showed Dhoni and Ziva navigating the airport amid tight security, confirming that the veteran cricketer has headed home rather than joining the team for the must-win fixture. Ahmedabad Weather and Rain Forecast for GT vs CSK IPL 2026 Match.

High Stakes for Chennai Super Kings

The timing of Dhoni's departure highlights the immense pressure facing the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side. Chennai's playoff qualification hopes suffered a major setback following a five-wicket defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium on Monday.

The loss left CSK sitting fifth in the points table with 12 points. To secure a place in the IPL 2026 playoffs, Chennai must defeat the already-qualified Gujarat Titans on 21 May and rely on other match results to go in their favour.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 21, 2026 03:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).