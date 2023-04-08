Gujarat Titans (GT) face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 13th game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium, in Ahmedabad on April 09 (Sunday). For Gujarat, everything is going well after having won two consecutive matches in a row. The Hardik Pandya-led unit currently sits on top of the table with four points after having won both their matches. For Kolkata Knight Riders, their IPL 2023 campaign seems to be somewhat topsy-turvy after winning only one game out of their two matches. The team is currently languishing in the third position after one win and one loss. Krunal Pandya's Awkward Gesture Towards Umpire During LSG vs SRH IPL 2023 Match Goes Viral! (See Pics).

Gujarat, so far, have done nothing wrong after winning their first game by five wickets, they went on to win their second game comfortably with six wickets. Their batters are coming good with the bat as most of their batters are showing supreme form. When it comes down to their bowlers, they also have done a good job with the ball throughout the two games that they have played.

Talking about Kolkata Knight Riders’ performances so far in the tournament, till now, the Nitish Rana-led unit have tasted success once and also faced loss once. The two-time IPL winners, during their first game, had to face defeat in a match that was marred by rain and due to rain the match was cut short and they lost due to the DLS system laws. In the opening game, KKR’s bowlers did manage to scalp crucial wickets but they were not enough to stop Punjab Kings (PBKS) from posting a challenging total of 191. Coming in to chase 192, Kolkata’s batters did get to a good start but they failed to convert it into a big score.

In the second match, after being asked to bat, Kolkata’s batter crumbled under pressure and once it looked like they would get bowled out quickly but some vital knocks from Rahmanullah Gurbaz (57), Rinku Singh (46) and Shardul Thakur (68) pulled Kolkata out from a precarious situation to post a daunting total of 204. Their bowlers, especially Varun Chakravarthy (4-fer) and Suyash Sharma (3-fer) did well with the ball as they restricted Royal Challengers Bangalore to a paltry total of 123 to secure their first win of their IPL 2023 campaign.

The 13th match could see Gujarat doing a hattrick of wins, considering the way they are playing but with Kolkata getting back to winning ways, we could also see Kolkata putting up a tough fight to produce a thrilling match.

GT vs KKR Head-to-Head Record in IPL

Gujarat and Kolkata have played against each other one time with Gujarat coming out as the winner in that match.

GT vs KKR Match Number 13 TATA IPL 2023 Key Players

Sai Sudharsan (GT)

Shubman Gill (GT)

Rashid Khan (GT)

Andre Russell (KKR)

Varun Chakravarthy (KKR)

Sunil Narine (KKR)

GT vs KKR Match Number 13 TATA IPL 2023 Venue and Match Timing

The GT vs KKR IPL 2023 Match Number 13 will be played at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium, in Ahmedabad on April 09 (Sunday). The match will be played at 03:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 03:00 pm IST.

GT vs KKR Match Number 13 TATA IPL 2023 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of TATA IPL 2023 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Network channels to catch the live telecast of the GT vs KKR Match Number 13 on TV in India. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom 18, have the online Streaming rights of the TATA IPL 2023 in India. Fans can turn to the JioCinema app or website to catch the free live streaming of the GT vs KKR Match Number 13 in India.

GT vs KKR Match Number 13 TATA IPL 2023 Likely Playing XI:

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami, Joshua Little, Yash Dayal

Kolkata Knight Riders: Mandeep Singh, RK Singh, N Rana(C), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(wk), Shardul Thakur, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Suyash Sharma

