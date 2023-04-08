After a narrow loss against Punjab Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders came back to the winning ways by defeating Royal Challengers Bangalore at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. The two-time IPL champions will be now looking to continue their momentum. They will face a strong test against defending champions Gujarat Titans in their next match at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Sunday, April 9. Now in a piece of good news for the KKR fans, English opener Jason Roy has joined the Kolkata Knight Riders squad ahead of this important IPL 2023 match against GT. Jason Roy Record in T20: Stats and Records of Kolkata Knight Riders Latest Signing.

Jason Roy Joins KKR Squad

