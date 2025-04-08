Gujarat Titans are set to host Rajasthan Royals at their giant home, the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. This will be the 23rd match of the Indian Premier League 2025, and the fifth for both Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals. Gujarat Titans will be hosting the GT vs RR IPL 2025 match after three successive wins, riding on superb form. The side did face defeat in their first IPL 2025 match, but since then it has only been a story of wins. For Rajasthan Royals, it has been a tale of inconsistency. They suffered two defeats in their first two matches, but have come strong with two back-to-back wins. GT vs RR Likely Playing XIs: Check Predicted Lineups With Impact Players for Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2025 Match 23.

The GT vs RR IPL 2025 match will be a chance for the sides to rise up the table, as both neighbours will be playing with some good form after initial hiccups. But seasoned batters Shubman Gill and Sanju Samson, who are leading their franchisees will be aiming a big wins, especially RR, as they have a poor NRR of -0.185.

Ahmedabad Weather Live

The Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2025 match will be hosted in Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The match is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Wednesday, April 9. The weather in Ahmedabad for the match is expected to be hot, tiring for cricket, with no chances of rain in the forecast. The temperature is expected to be around 39 degrees Celsius during match start, but might dip to 32 degrees Celsius by 11 PM. GT vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals.

Narendra Modi Stadium Pitch Report

It would be interesting to see what the colour of the soil is at the Narendra Modi Stadium pitch for the Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2025 match. If it's red like in the first game, it would be a batting wicket. But, if it is black like in the last one, which looks more like a possibility, the pitch might have a lot to offer for the bowlers.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 08, 2025 07:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).