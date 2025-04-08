Gujarat (GT) will lock horns against the 2008 champions, Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 23rd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. The GT vs RR IPL 2025 match will be hosted at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on April 9. The high-voltage clash will begin at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The IPL 2025 league stages are heating up, and both sides will look for a positive result to strengthen their position in the IPL 2025 standings. GT vs RR IPL 2025 Preview: Key Battles, H2H, Impact Players and More About Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Indian Premier League Season 18 Match 23.

Despite wins in their previous matches, Gujarat and Rajasthan have visible flaws. For Gujarat, their bowling looks weak. Rashid Khan and Ishant Sharma are unable to take wickets with the ball. However, Mohammed Siraj and R Sai Kishore are the best bowlers for them. Meanwhile, Rajasthan opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and captain Sanju Samson's form will be a concern for them. In the bowling department, Sandeep Sharma and Jofra Archer have shown promising signs.

Gujarat Titans

After winning their previous IPL 2025 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, the Gujarat Titans are unlikely to change their playing XI for the match against the Rajasthan Royals. In the opening slot, Sai Sudharsan will partner with captain Shubman Gill. Wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler would be seen at the number three position. In the middle order, Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan, and Rahul Tewatia will play a key role. In the spin bowling department, R Sai Kishore will lead the attack alongside Rashid Khan. Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, and Ishant Sharma will be their three frontline seamers.

GT Likely XI vs RR

Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Washington Sundar, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma

Impact Players: Sherfane Rutherford, Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Arshad Khan

Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals secured a dominant victory in their previous match in the IPL 2025. The 2008 champions might field the same playing XI for the match against the Gujarat Titans. Yashasvi Jaiswal and captain Sanju Samson will be their openers, with Nitish Rana playing at the number three position. In the middle order, hard-hitter Riyan Parag will play an important role alongside wicketkeeper batter Dhruv Jurel. Shimron Hetmyer and Wanindu Hasaranga's inclusion in the playing XI will strengthen their batting attack. Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Yudhvir Singh Charak and Sandeep Sharma will lead the bowling attack. GT vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals.

RR Likely XI vs GT

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(c), Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Sandeep Sharma

Impact Players: Kunal Singh Rathore, Shubham Dubey, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal

