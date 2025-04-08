GT vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2025: In the match number 23 of the Indian Premier League 2025 Gujarat Titans (GT) lock horns against Rajasthan Royals (RR). The GT vs RR IPL 2025 match takes place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on April 09. The GT vs RR IPL 2025 match has a start time of 07:30 PM as per IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in GT vs RR IPL 2025 on Dream11 fantasy cricket team can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips, news and team predictions. Gujarat Titans Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by Seven Wickets in IPL 2025; Mohammed Siraj, Shubman Gill, Washington Sundar Shine As GT Register Hat-Trick of Wins in Season 18.

After losing the first match, Gujarat Titans registered three back to back wins. The Shubman Gill-led side have found the winning momentum and would like to continue it. On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals have also registered two consecutive wins after losing the first two games. Meanwhile, we have drafted the GT vs RR Dream11 fantasy playing XI for IPL 2025.

GT vs RR IPL 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler (GT), Sanju Samson (RR) and Dhruv Jurel (RR).

Batters: Shubman Gill (GT) and Sai Sudharsan (GT).

All-Rounders: Riyan Parag (RR), Wanindu Hasaranga (RR), Nitish Rana (RR) and Washington Sundar (GT).

Bowlers: Mohammed Siraj (GT) and R Sai Kishore (GT).

GT vs RR IPL 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Sai Sudharsan (c), Mohammed Siraj (vc). Rajasthan Royals Beat Punjab Kings by 50 Runs in IPL 2025; Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jofra Archer Shine for RR As PBKS Suffer Their First Loss in Season 18.

GT vs RR IPL 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

Jos Buttler (GT), Sanju Samson (RR), Dhruv Jurel (RR), Shubman Gill (GT), Sai Sudharsan (GT), Riyan Parag (RR), Wanindu Hasaranga (RR), Nitish Rana (RR), Washington Sundar (GT), Mohammed Siraj (GT) and R Sai Kishore (GT).

