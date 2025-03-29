The Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans (GT) defeated five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday. With this victory, the one-time champion Gujarat has registered its first win of the 2025 edition. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya's Mumbai have suffered consecutive defeats in the tournament. The five-time champions need to regroup and find what went wrong during the high-voltage match against the Gujarat Titans. Funny Memes and Jokes Go Viral After Mohammed Siraj Dismisses Rohit Sharma Cheaply During GT vs MI IPL 2025 Match.

Batting first, Gujarat posted 196/8 in 20 overs. Opener Sai Sudharsan played a brilliant knock of 63 runs off 41 balls with the help of six boundaries. Captain Shubman Gill (38) and wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler (39) contributed valuable runs with the bat. With the ball, captain Hardik bagged two wickets, whereas Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar, Mujeeb ur Rahman, and Satyanarayana Raju took one wicket apiece.

While chasing, the Mumbai Indians were restricted to 160/6 in 20 overs after a brilliant bowling effort with the ball by the Gujarat Titans. Tilak Varma scored 39 runs off 36 balls, whereas Suryakumar Yadav played a quick-fire knock of 48 runs off 28 deliveries, including five boundaries. The rest of the batters failed to convert their starts and surrendered against Gujarat bowlers.

For one-time champion, speedster Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna took two wickets apiece, which helped Gujarat to register a thumping victory over the five-time champions. Comedy of Errors! Gujarat Titans Batters Get to Same End While Hardik Pandya Nails Direct-Hit to Run Out Rahul Tewatia During GT vs MI IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Mumbai Indians will be next seen in action on March 31. They will host defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders. This will be Mumbai's first home game of the IPL 2025. Gujarat Titans, on the other hand, will play their first away match of the 2025 edition. They will face Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on April 2.

