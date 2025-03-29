Mumbai Indians (MI) opener Rohit Sharma is having a poor Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 with the bat. After scoring a duck against Chennai Super Kings, the veteran batter was removed for just eight runs by Gujarat Titans speedster Mohammed Siraj during the match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday. The wicket incident happened during the fourth ball of the first over while chasing 197 runs. Siraj bowled a nip-backer to Rohit. The Mumbai opener missed it completely, and the ball hit the top of the bails. After Rohit's poor outing with the bat, funny memes and jokes went viral about the senior cricketer. Rohit Sharma Wicket Video: Mohammed Siraj Takes Revenge After Conceding Consecutive Fours, Removes Mumbai Indians Opener During GT vs MI IPL 2025 Match.

Hilarious!

Rohit Sharma in Every IPL 2025 Match

Rohit Sharma Should Retire

Like this Post if you think Rohit Sharma should retire asap.#GTvMIpic.twitter.com/H8jG6iJq8A — Krishna. (@KrishVK_18) March 29, 2025

Lol!

Funny Meme on Rohit Sharma

Rohit sharma : 0 ( 4) + 8( 4 ) = 8(8) in two matches And these guys talk about Virat Kohli strike rate 😂 pic.twitter.com/kwNzcCPkqK — 𝙳𝚁𝙰𝙶𝙾𝙽 𝟷𝟾🐉 (@NtrneelMode) March 29, 2025

