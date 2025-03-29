A bizarre spell of play was spotted during the Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. GT were batting and Sherfane Rutherford was on strike. He crunched a ball from Deepak Chahar on the off-side and called for a single. Non-striker Rahul Tewatia jumped out for the run but by that time Hardik Pandya collected the ball on mid-off and nailed a direct-hit. Tewatia was comfortably outside the crease but Sherfane was not aware and he set off for a single on overthrow. He ran through to Tewatia on the other end and then had to return back as Tewatia was sure he was dismissed. It was a comedy of errors and Hardik took the opportunity. Shubman Gill Completes 1000 Runs at Narendra Modi Stadium in Indian Premier League, Achieves Feat During GT vs MI IPL 2025 Match.

Hardik Pandya Nails Direct-Hit to Run Out Rahul Tewatia

GT SHOCK, MI ROCK! 😅 Peak miscommunication in the middle cost GT a wicket! 👀

