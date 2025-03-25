Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings IPL 2025 Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: The Gujarat Titans and the Punjab Kings will play their first game of this season’s Indian Premier League when the two teams lock horns in Ahmedabad this evening. Both these sides had a poor run in the league last campaign and it will take a special effort from them to turn around their fortunes. Punjab have never lifted the trophy while Gujarat have had the fortune to secure the title under the captaincy of Hardik Pandya. Once Gujarat lost Hardik Pandya to the Mumbai Indians, their performances have dipped significantly. Both these teams have made significant movements in the auction and it will be interesting to see how things pan out for them. Gujarat Titans versus Punjab Kings will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the JioHotstar app from 7:30 PM IST. GT vs PBKS Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings.

Shubman Gill will open the innings alongside former England skipper Jos Butler and the duo can trouble the opposition attack in the power plays. Sai Sudarshan has scored consistently in the IPL and will hold steady at no 3. Glenn Phillips should get a game in while the likes of Kagiso Rabada and Rashid Khan will be the key wicket-taking options.

Glenn Maxwell makes a return to the Punjab Kings and the Punjab supporters will hope the Australian all-rounder has a good run. Consistency can be a challenge for the hard-hitting batsman and the team management needs to utilise his skills judiciously. Marcus Stoinis and Marco Jansen are the other overseas players that could get a game in here. IPL 2025 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate: Delhi Capitals Move to Fourth Position, Sunrisers Hyderabad Retain Top Spot.

When is GT vs PBKS IPL 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings match is set to be played on Tuesday, March 25. Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium will host the Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings match which is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of GT vs PBKS Match in IPL 2025?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the IPL 2025. Fans in India can watch the Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings IPL 2025 live telecast on the Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi TV channels. For the Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings IPL 2025 online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of GT vs PBKS Match in IPL 2025?

JioHotstar, the new streaming platform as a result of the merger between JioCinema and Disney+ Star, will provide IPL 2025 live streaming. Fans in India can watch the Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings IPL 2025 live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website. For complete coverage of the match, fans will need to pay subscription charges. Expect the home side to dominate this game and secure a resounding win here.

