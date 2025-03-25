GT vs PBKS Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2025: In the fifth match of the Indian Premier League 2025 Gujarat Titans (GT) take on Punjab Kings (PBKS). The GT vs PBKS IPL 2025 match takes place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 25, Tuesday. The GT vs PBKS IPL 2025 match has a start time of 07:30 PM as per IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in GT vs PBKS IPL 2025 on Dream11 fantasy cricket team can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips, news and team predictions. Ricky Ponting Performs 'Puja' to Seek Blessings For Punjab Kings Ahead of IPL 2025 Season, Video Goes Viral.

So far eight teams have played their first match of the season in IPL 2025 and now it is time for Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings to go head to head. Both the sides will be looking to open their account on a winning note. Meanwhile, we have drafted the GT vs PBKS Dream11 fantasy playing XI for IPL 2025.

GT vs PBKS IPL 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keeper: Jos Buttler (GT) and Josh Inglis (PBKS).

Batters: Shubman Gill (GT), Shreyas Iyer (PBKS), Glenn Phillips (GT) and Sai Sudarshan (GT).

All-Rounders: Glenn Maxwell (PBKS), Marco Jansen (PBKS) and Marcus Stoinis (PBKS).

Bowlers: Rashid Khan (Gt) and Arshdeep Singh (PBKS).

GT vs PBKS IPL 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Glenn Maxwell (c), Marcus Stoinis (vc). IPL 2025 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate.

GT vs PBKS IPL 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

Jos Buttler (GT), Josh Inglis (PBKS), Shubman Gill (GT), Shreyas Iyer (PBKS), Glenn Phillips (GT), Sai Sudarshan (GT), Glenn Maxwell (PBKS), Marco Jansen (PBKS), Marcus Stoinis (PBKS), Rashid Khan (Gt) and Arshdeep Singh (PBKS).

