Happy Birthday Michael Holding: Seven Facts About the Caribbean Legend as he Turns 66

Michael Holding (Photo Credits: Facebook)

Born on February 16, 1954, Michael Holding is one of the greatest cricketers produced by the West Indies team. Holding was known for his smooth and fast bowling owing to his height which actually helped him a lot with his craft. He paired along with greats like Joel Garner, Andy Roberts, Sylvester Clarke, Colin Croft, Wayne Daniel and the late Malcolm Marshall. He was one of the most feared bowlers even by the most technical batsmen. His interest in cricket dated back to his childhood when his father enrolled him in a cricket academy. Now as the former Caribbean pacer turns 66, check out seven amazing facts about him. Michael Holding SLAMMED For His Comments on Hardik Pandya & Jasprit Bumrah During 3rd Test.

Michael Holding was born on February 16, 1954, in Kingston in Jamaica.

At the age of three, Holding was diagnosed with asthma, but by his early teenage years, he no longer needed an inhaler.

Michael was enrolled as a member of Melbourne Cricket Club at Kingston.

He quickly gained everybody’s attention with his speed and bowled as fast as 97 mph in his international debut in 1975.

Holding was also named as"Whispering Death" due to his quiet approach to the bowling crease.

Holding has penned a couple of autobiographies. 'Whispering Death', was published in 1988. 'No Holding Back', was published a couple of decades later in 2010.

Holding broke the record for best bowling figures in a Test match by a West Indies bowler, 14 wickets for 149 runs (14/149) back in 1976.

Holding now handles his duties as a commentator and on his birthday, the entire team of LatestLY.com, we wish him a Very Happy Birthday. May God bless him with the choicest of blessings.