Happy Birthday Moeen Ali: Celebrating England's All-Rounder Career As World Cup Winner Turns 39

Moeen Ali, England's distinguished all-rounder, commemorates his 39th birthday on June 18, 2026. Born in Sparkhill, Birmingham, on June 18, 1987, Ali has carved out an illustrious career across all formats of the game, becoming a cornerstone of England's cricketing success over the past decade. His journey from county cricket stalwart to a dual World Cup winner exemplifies his dedication and multifaceted talent. England vs New Zealand Live Cricket Streaming Online in India, 2nd Test 2026, Day 2.

Since making his international debut in 2014, Moeen Ali has been a dynamic force, known for his elegant left-handed batting, deceptive right-arm off-spin, and composed leadership qualities. He has played a crucial role in some of England's most historic triumphs, cementing his legacy as one of the country's finest modern-day cricketers.

A Champion with England

Ali was an integral part of the England squads that lifted both the ICC Cricket World Cup in 2019 and the ICC T20 World Cup in 2022, showcasing his ability to perform on the biggest stages. His calm demeanour and ability to deliver under pressure have often been highlighted, particularly in crucial white-ball encounters. He also holds the distinction of being the first Asian-origin cricketer to captain England in a T20I, a feat he achieved against Australia in September 2020. Where to Watch Major League Cricket 2026 Live Streaming Online and Telecast Channel in India.

Career Milestones and Honours

Beyond his international accolades, Ali has enjoyed a decorated domestic and franchise career. He captained Worcestershire to a Vitality Blast title in 2018 and has been a two-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champion with Chennai Super Kings in 2021 and 2023. His outstanding contributions to cricket were formally recognised in 2022 when he was awarded the Order of the British Empire (OBE) for his services to the sport.

Career Snapshot (International & IPL)

Format Matches Runs Batting Avg 100s/50s Wickets Bowling Avg Best Bowling Tests 68 3,094 28.12 5/15 204 37.31 6/53 ODIs 138 2,355 24.27 3/6 111 47.84 4/46 T20Is 92 1,229 21.18 0/7 51 27.13 3/24 IPL 73 1,167 22.02 0/6 41 25.10 4/26

As Moeen Ali celebrates another year, his influence on English cricket remains undeniable. His blend of explosive batting, crafty off-spin, and leadership has left an indelible mark, inspiring a new generation of cricketers and fans alike.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2026 02:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).