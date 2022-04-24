Indian cricketing legend Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar turns 49 on Sunday (April 24, 2022). Born on April 24, 1973, Sachin popularly addressed as the 'God of Cricket' has scored 18,426 runs from 463 ODIs and 15,921 runs from 200 Tests. He is till date the highest run-scorer in International Cricket. Apart from cricket, fans are also interested to know more about the Master Blaster’s family life, which he keeps so privately guarded. On the occasion of Tendulkar's 49th birthday, let us have a look at some of his cute childhood pictures from the Little Master childhood and family. Sachin Tendulkar Birthday Special: When Master Blaster Unleashed 'Desert Storm' in Sharjah Against Australia (Watch Video).

Sachin Tendulkar had a career of 24 years including 664 matches where he has scored 100 centuries. He was also the member of Indian Cricket team, which won ICC World Cup in 2011. Tendulkar has also played for Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League. He also won the Orange Cap in IPL 2010 while playing for MI in which he scored 618 runs at a strike rate of 132.61 and average of 47.53. Sachin Tendulkar Rewinds to Childhood by Posing With Mumbai’s BEST Bus (See Pic).

Young Sachin With Father Ramesh Tendulkar

Young Tendulkar with his mom and dad!!!

View this post on Instagram My first hero and my inspiration forever, my dad. #FathersDay A post shared by Sachin Tendulkar (@sachintendulkar) on Jun 17, 2018 at 2:00am PDT

Little Master with his best friend Vinod Kambli!!

Sara and Arjun Were Such Cute Babies

Young Tendulkar Waiting For His Turn to Bat

Another Memorable Childhood Pic of Master Blaster

Adorable Photo of Baby Sachin Tendulkar

Selfie Time With Family

View this post on Instagram Enjoyed my birthday with a lunch with family! A post shared by Sachin Tendulkar (@sachintendulkar) on Apr 24, 2015 at 4:58am PDT

Sachin Tendulkar also holds the honorary rank of group captain in Indian Air Force. Master Blaster played his 200th Test Match against West Indies on November 16, 2013, post that he gave retirement from International Cricket. Tendulkar was awarded Bharat Ratna in the same year. We wish Master Blaster, a very happy birthday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 24, 2022 07:55 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).