Sachin Tendulkar took a trip down his childhood by travelling on Mumbai's BEST (Bombay Electric Supply & Transport) bus transport. Taking to social media, the legendary cricketer shared a picture of himself at the gate of the bus with the caption, "Rewind to childhood."

See Pic Here:

⏪ Rewind to childhood ⏪ pic.twitter.com/coWn58hGiH — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 4, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)