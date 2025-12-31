The relationship between Arjun Tendulkar, the budding all-rounder and son of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, and Saaniya Chandhok has transitioned from a private bond to a celebrated milestone. Long known for maintaining a low-profile relationship, the couple got engaged on August 13, 2025, in an intimate ceremony that has since captured significant public attention. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025 Players in the Spotlight: Vaibhav Arora to Arjun Tendulkar, Check Trending Players and Their Performances.

A Private Engagement Confirmed

After years of navigating their connection away from the media glare, the news of their engagement broke when photos from a private ceremony surfaced online. The event took place at the residence of Saaniya’s grandfather, prominent Mumbai industrialist Ravi Ghai.

While the families initially remained quiet, Sachin Tendulkar later confirmed the news during a public interaction in late August 2025, expressing the family's excitement for this new chapter. The couple’s bond is rooted in a childhood friendship; Saaniya has been a close friend of Arjun’s sister, Sara Tendulkar, for many years, making her a natural and seamless fit within the Tendulkar family. Sachin Tendulkar Confirms Son Arjun Tendulkar’s Engagement With Saaniya Chandhok During AMA Session on Reddit.

Who is Saaniya Chandhok?

Saaniya Chandhok is far more than a social media personality; she is a successful entrepreneur with a distinct professional identity. A graduate of the London School of Economics (LSE) in Business Management, she is the founder and director of Mr. Paws Pet Spa & Store LLP, a luxury pet grooming and wellness brand in Mumbai.

Driven by her passion for animals, she is also a certified Veterinary Technician. Her family background is equally prestigious, as she is the granddaughter of Ravi Ghai, a key figure in Mumbai’s hospitality sector known for the InterContinental Marine Drive and the ice cream brand Brooklyn Creamery.

Arjun Tendulkar’s New Chapter in IPL 2026

As his personal life reaches a new milestone, Arjun's cricketing journey is also entering a significant new phase. Ahead of the IPL 2026 season, Arjun has officially moved from the Mumbai Indians (MI) to the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). The trade, valued at his base price of INR 30 lakhs, marks his first professional stint outside of the Mumbai franchise where he made his debut in 2023.

In domestic cricket, Arjun continues to represent Goa, where he has established himself as a reliable left-arm fast-medium bowler and a capable lower-order batsman. His transition to the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow is seen as a strategic move to secure more playing time and further develop his identity as an all-rounder.

A Bond Built on Discretion

The couple's decision to maintain privacy for so long allowed them to foster a genuine connection without the pressures of "star kid" scrutiny. By the time their relationship became public, it was already a well-established partnership supported by both families. Their journey, from quiet dates to a confirmed engagement, mirrors the low-key and grounded approach often associated with the Tendulkar family.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists , but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 31, 2025 11:13 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).