Happy Birthday Sachin Tendulkar: Suresh Raina, Ravi Ashwin Lead Cricket Fraternity in Wishing Master Blaster on His 47th Birthday

Sachin Tendulkar (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Suresh Raina and Ravichandran Ashwin led the line as cricket fraternity tuned in to wish one of its greatest players of all-time. Sachin Tendulkar turned 47 on April 24, 2020, and although the little master chose not to celebrate his birthday this year, as stated in a PTI report, as a mark of respect towards the healthcare and other frontline workers fighting the coronavirus pandemic battle, #HappyBirthdaySachin started trending on Twitter right as the clock ticked 12. Among the cricketers, while Raina recalled some of the memorable innings and partnerships he had shared with Tendulkar, Ashwin called back memories about Tendulkar’s hundreds at the Chepauk cricket Stadium in Chennai. Sachin Tendulkar Birthday Special: 47 Interesting Facts About the Master Blaster.

“The memories of your 100s at Chepauk are still so fresh in my memory and feels like it happened yesterday,” said Ashwin while wishing Sachin on his birthday. “May you have great day and beyond.” The tweet read. Sachin had scored a total of five centuries in 22 innings at the Chepauk and all of them came in Test matches starting with the magnificent 165 against England in 1993. Sachin Tendulkar Quotes With Images: Thought-Provoking Sayings by Master Blaster on Life, Success and Failure to Celebrate His 47th Birthday.

Ravi Ashwin Wishes Sachin Tendulkar

Many more happy returns of the day @sachin_rt paijee. The memories of your 100s at Chepauk are still so fresh in my memory and feels like it happened yesterday. May you have great day and beyond. #SachinSachin — lets stay indoors India 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) April 24, 2020

Raina said, “I have been so fortunate to share many memorable innings with you, specially my debut 100 & when you completed your 100th century,” in his birthday wish for the master blaster. Sachin was at the crease when Raina hit his maiden Test hundred in Sri Lanka and became of the rare Indian cricketers to score a century on debut.

Suresh Raina Wishes Sachin Lots of Health & Happiness

Happy birthday @sachin_rt paji! Wishing you lots of health & happiness always. I have been so fortunate to share many memorable innings with you, specially my debut 100 & when you completed your 100th century.🇮🇳🏏🎂☝️ pic.twitter.com/a5fANuieXl — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) April 23, 2020

Wriddhiman Saha Wishes Legend Sachin Tendulkar a Wonderful Year Ahead!

Happiest Birthday Legend @sachin_rt ! May you have a wonderful year ahead..sending you lots of love and goodwishes on this special day! Stay Safe! #HappyBirthdaySachinTendulkar pic.twitter.com/58gVKSHafB — Wriddhiman Saha (@Wriddhipops) April 24, 2020

The BCCI also wished Tendulkar and posted a throwback video of the latter’s century against England in the 2008 home Test series, Tendulkar’s 41st 100 in Test matches. While the ICC wrote on Tendulkar as the most prolific batsman of all time.

BCCI Recalls Sachin's 41st Test Hundred Against England

As the Master Blaster @sachin_rt turns 47, we relive one of his glorious knocks against England in 2008. He dedicated this ton - 41st in Test cricket, to the victims of 26/11 Mumbai terror attack. Here's wishing the legend a very happy birthday 🍰 🎁 🎂 #HappyBirthdaySachin pic.twitter.com/dgBdlbCtU7 — BCCI (@BCCI) April 23, 2020

ICC Wishes Sachin Tendulkar

Happy birthday to Sachin Tendulkar, the most prolific batsman of all time! To celebrate, we will give you the opportunity to vote for his top ODI innings in a bracket challenge! Stay tuned to join the celebrations 🎂 pic.twitter.com/3orof9LAvs — ICC (@ICC) April 24, 2020

Meanwhile, Tendulkar retired from international cricket in 2013 as the highest run aggregator and a proud owner of 100 international centuries. Tendulkar represented India in 664 matches and scored 34,357 runs while also taking 201 international wickets in his 20-year long career.