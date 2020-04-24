Sachin Tendulkar Birthday Special: 47 Interesting Facts About the Master Blaster

Sachin Tendulkar (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Labelled as the ‘God of Cricket’, Sachin Tendulkar will celebrate his 47th birthday today (April 24, 2020). In a career spanning over two decades, The master blaster brought smiles on faces of many cricket fans all around the world and was an inspiration to millions. One of the greatest batsmen of all time, the Mumbai cricketer smashed almost every record in the book and with a total of 100 tons in his bag, has cemented his place in the folklore of cricketing history. Sachin Tendulkar Birthday Special: From 98 vs Pakistan to 241 vs Australia, Top Six Knocks by the Master Blaster That Redefined Cricket.

From making his debut as a 16-year-old against arch-rivals Pakistan to becoming the highest run-scorer of all time in international cricket, Sachin Tendulkar has had a career which in unrivalled to anyone in the sport. Despite being one of the superstars in the game, the cricketing stalwart is known for his modest behaviour. So on the occasion of the Indian legends 47th birthday, we take a look at some of the interesting facts about him. Sachin Tendulkar Birthday: Master Blaster Will Not Celebrate 47th Birthday As Mark of Respect to COVID-19 Warriors.

Interesting Facts About Sachin Tendulkar