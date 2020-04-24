Sachin Tendulkar Quotes With Images: Thought-Provoking Sayings by Master Blaster on Life, Success and Failure to Celebrate His 47th Birthday

Sachin Tendulkar Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

There is no other player like this player! There is no other feeling like hearing “Sachin Sachin” riveting across stands and stadiums when the master blaster walked out to bat or lifted his bat after ticking another record in the cricket books or creating a new one for the pages to record. When Tendulkar retired an entire stadium stood numb, cried silent tears and bid one final adieu to a man that helped reshape cricketing folklore in the dreams of many, starting with a country of billions. But even as Sachin left the cricketing field he left behind memories, innings to look back to, lessons to teach and guide the generations that followed and lots of powerful quotes, synonymous of his classic batting and yet thought-provoking and inspiring. Sachin Tendulkar Birthday Special: From 98 vs Pakistan to 241 vs Australia, Top Six Knocks by the Master Blaster That Redefined Cricket.

The master blaster celebrates his 47th birthday! Born on this day in 1973, Sachin journeyed into the cricketing folklore by becoming India youngest Test and ODI debutant. He scored his maiden Test hundred at Old Trafford becoming the second-youngest Test centurion before also becoming the youngest ever to hit an international Test hundred in Australia. Take a look at some unheard quotes said by the little master.

Thought-Provoking Quotes of Sachin Tendulkar:

“People Throw Stones at You and You Convert Them Into Milestones.”

“Don’t Stop Chasing Your Dreams, Because Dreams Do Come True.”

“The Key to Handling Pressure Situations Like These Is to Keep Yourself Steady, Follow Your Instincts and Think Clearly.”

“Chase Your Dreams … but Make Sure You Don’t Find Shortcuts …”

“If You Remain Humble, People Will Give You Love and Respect Even After You Have Finished With the Game.”

“A Champion Team Needs Only a Small Window of Opportunity to Stage a Fightback, Something I Had Learnt Over the Years.”

“The Balance Between Aggression and Caution Was Crucial”

“When Trying to Save a Match, the Important Thing Is to Set Small Targets.”

“At Least With Me, the Match Starts Much, Much Earlier Than the Actual Match.”

“If You Don’t Execute on Your Plans, Then You Don’t Reach Anywhere.”

“I Have Never Tried to Compare Myself to Anyone Else.”

“Whatever Level You Reach, Getting Better Never Stops.”

Sachin bid adieu to cricket in November 2013 following a Test match against West Indies at his home ground and with numerous records to his name. With over 34000 career runs and a century of international hundreds – feats not matched by any other – among other elite and cherished records, Tendulkar was certainly once in a generation cricketer if not once in a lifetime. Happy Birthday, Little Master!