Harsh Dubey is enjoying the highs in his short cricket career. The 22-year-old earned a place in the India A squad for the tour of England in June. The left-arm spinner made his Indian Premier League debut this year. The 22-year-old was named in the playing XI for Sunrisers Hyderabad's IPL 2025 match against Lucknow Super Giants on May 19. The rising sensation has played a handful of First Class, List A and T20 matches before making his debut in the Indian Premier League. Vipraj Nigam Quick Facts: Here's All You Need To Know About Delhi Capitals' 20-Year-Old Leg Spinner in IPL 2025.

Since then, he has been performing consistently for the Hyderabad-based franchise in the IPL 2025 edition. During the match against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, Harsh Dubey showcased his potential and skills with the ball. The left-arm spinner delivered a sensational spell and scalped three big wickets of the Knight Riders in the high-scoring encounter. On that note, take a look at some of the interesting quick facts about Harsh Dubey.

Harsh Dubey Quick Facts

Harsh Dubey was born on July 23, 2002, in Pune, Maharashtra.

The 21-year-old has represented Vidharbha in domestic cricket in all three formats: List A, First Class, and T20 cricket.

The left-arm spinner was later signed by Sunrisers Hyderabad as an injury replacement for R. Smaran in IPL 2025.

Harsh has played 18 FC matches, claiming 97 wickets at an impressive average of 19.88.

His performances in white-ball cricket have yet to hit similar heights. Harsh has scalped 21 wickets in 20 List A games. The 21-year-old has claimed 12 wickets in 18 T20 matches.

The left-arm spinner made headlines during the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season, picking up 69 wickets while playing for Vidarbha. Abhishek Sharma Strikes 100 Sixes in IPL, Heinrich Klaasen Hits 300 in T20s; Sunrisers Hyderabad Duo Achieve Feat During SRH vs KKR IPL 2025 Match.

Harsh Dubey shattered the record of most wickets in a single Ranji Trophy season. He surpassed Ashutosh Aman's tally of 68 wickets, which he set in the 2018-19 season.

The rising sensation went unsold at the Indian Premier League 2025 mega auction.

The left-arm spinner has showcased his talent in the Indian Premier League 2025 season while playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad. Harsh Dubey will tour England with the India A squad, where he will get valuable experience. He is an economical bowler who can chip in with the bat. The 21-year-old can be a great asset in the near future.

