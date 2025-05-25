Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) duo Abhishek Sharma and Heinrich Klaasen achieved a significant milestone in their careers. Abhishek Sharma completed his 100 sixes in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history, whereas Heinrich Klaasen hammered 300 sixes in T20 cricket. The Sunrisers Hyderabad duo achieved this milestone during the IPL 2025 match against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Sunday, May 25. During the SRH vs KKR IPL 2025 match, Klaasen hammered a blistering 17-ball century, whereas Sharma provided a quick start with his crucial 32-run cameo. Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders Match Scorecard: Check SRH vs KKR Live Score of IPL 2025 Match Online.

Heinrich Klaasen Hits 300 Sixes in T20s

Heinrich Klaasen complete 300 sixes in t20s 🏏🏏🔥 A power hitter 💥💥#IPL2025#SRHvsKKRpic.twitter.com/eL6JC21Lja — Rahul ❤️ (@rahul_krsna_das) May 25, 2025

Abhishek Sharma Strikes 100 Sixes in IPL

Abhishek Sharma completes 100 IPL sixes — smashing them in just 73 innings to join the elite club! 🧡💥 pic.twitter.com/AcnQJGG1mb — Chikku (@Chikku01455846) May 25, 2025

