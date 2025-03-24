Vipraj Nigam is the freshest debutant in the Delhi Capitals camp, aged only 20 years and 239 days, he marks his debut for DC in the DC vs LSG IPL 2025 match. Interestingly, debuting for the Delhi-based franchise, that too against the Uttar Pradesh-based franchise, Nigam is from the state of UP and plays for the Uttar Pradesh cricket team at the national level. A talented leg-spinner, he probably caught the eye of his IPL franchise in the IPL 2025 mega auctions following his superb performance in the UPT20 2024. 'Batting First?' Rishabh Pant Engages in Fun Banter With Former Delhi Capitals Teammate Axar Patel After Losing Toss Ahead of DC vs LSG IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Nigam masters both leg-breaks and googlies and was efficient enough to pick the wicket of star South Africa opening batter Aiden Markram in his very first Indian Premier League over, handing Delhi Capitals their first breakthrough in IPL 2025. Vipraj Nigam has only played a handful of First Class, List A, and T20s so far, marking his debut on all three formats only the previous year in 2024. IPL 2025: Vignesh Puthur, Son of an Autorickshaw Driver, Charts His Future With Mumbai Indians.

Vipraj Nigam Quick Facts

#Vipraj Nigam was born on July 28, 2004

#Vipraj Nigam represented Uttar Pradesh in domestic cricket, across all three formats: First Class, List A, and T20s

#Vipraj Nigam played 12 matches and took 20 wickets in UPT20 2024

#Vipraj Nigam took 14 wickets in just five innings while bowling second in the UPT20 2024

#Vipraj Nigam made his First Class debut for Uttar Pradesh against Bengal at Lucknow on October 11, 2024

#Vipraj Nigam was signed by Delhi Capitals for a fee of 50 lakhs INR in IPL 2025 mega auctions

#Vipraj Nigam marks his IPL debut in the DC vs LSG IPL 2025 match

#Vipraj Nigam took his first IPL wicket in the very first IPL over he bowled, dismissing South Africa batter Aiden Markram for just 15 runs

The leg-spinner has been an ardent wicket-taker across all the formats. Before debuting in the Indian Premier League, Vipraj Nigam picked a total of 25 wickets for Uttar Pradesh across all three formats: First Class, List A, and T20s.

