Wiaan Mulder, during his ongoing knock in ZIM vs SA 2nd Test 2025 on Day 2, created history, breaking past Hashim Amla's (311*) record for the highest individual score by a South African batter in Tests. Mulder raced past Amla's tally of 311* in the 102nd over of the Proteas innings, hitting the 41st four of the innings, and reaching 315 (underway). Mulder also joined Amla in an elite list of players with triple-hundreds in Tests for South Africa, while becoming the only cricketer to do so on international red-ball captaincy debut. Wiaan Mulder Becomes First Player To Score Triple-Hundred on Captaincy Debut in Test Cricket, Achieves Feat During ZIM vs SA 2nd Test 2025

Wiaan Mulder Goes Past Hashim Amla

