South Africa's stand-in skipper Wiaan Mulder created history when the all-rounder slammed his maiden triple-hundred in the ongoing ZIM vs SA 2nd Test 2025 on Day 2, to become the only player to score a 300 on international red-ball captaincy debut. Mulder's 297-ball 300, which is the second-fastest triple-hundred, helped the South Africa captain cross uncharted territory and etched his name in the Test record books. Mulder (301*) is 11 short of breaking Hashim Amla's record of the highest individual Test score for a South African batter, which is 311*. Mulder was named South Africa's captain after Keshav Maharaj was ruled out of the second ZIM vs SA Test 2025 due to a groin-related injury. Wiaan Mulder Becomes Second Player After Hashim Amla To Score Triple-Hundred in Test Cricket For South Africa, Achieves Feat During ZIM vs SA 2nd Test 2025.

Wiaan Mulder Creates History

300 up for Wiaan Mulder! Absolutely incredible! 💯💯💯 A triple century that will go down in the history books 🇿🇦🏏. A masterclass in concentration, technique, and sheer determination from the Proteas skipper 💪🔥. #WozaNawe pic.twitter.com/nyiXH353qR — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) July 7, 2025

