The Hong Kong Sixes 2025 is all set to commence from November 7, 2025. Hong Kong Sixes is one of the most entertaining cricket competition and that is why it is very popular among fans. It started in 1992 and this will be the 21st edition of the competition. The Hong Kong Sixes was in a hiatus for seven years and returned in 2024. The competition came back with a new format as it became a 12-team-tournament from a 8-team one. The rules and the venue encourage aggressive batting and high scoring. Because every player (except the wicket-keeper) is required to bowl one over, the format suits all-rounders. On Which Channel Hong Kong Sixes 2025 Live Telecast in India Will Be Available? How To Watch Six-A-Side Cricket Matches Live Streaming Online?

Pakistan, England and South Africa are the most successful teams of the tournament, having won 5 titles each. Sri Lanka won 2 titles and Australia, India and West Indies won one title each. Sri Lanka are the defending champions. They won the 2024 edition by defeating Pakistan in the final. The Hong Kong Sixes 2025 will be played at the Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground in Mong Kok, Hong Kong. Fans eager to know the entire schedule of the Hong Kong Sixes 2025 which will be played between November 7 to November 9 will get the entire information here.

Hong Kong Sixes 2025 Full Schedule

Date Match Venue Time (In IST) November 7, Friday Bangladesh vs Hong Kong China Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground in Hong Kong 5:45 AM November 7, Friday England vs UAE Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground in Hong Kong 6:40 AM November 7, Friday Pakistan vs Kuwait Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground in Hong Kong 7:35 AM November 7, Friday Afghanistan vs Nepal Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground in Hong Kong 8:30 AM November 7, Friday Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong China Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground in Hong Kong 9:25 AM November 7, Friday Australia vs UAE Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground in Hong Kong 10:20 AM November 7, Friday South Africa vs Afghanistan Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground in Hong Kong 11:15 AM November 7, Friday Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground in Hong Kong 12:10 PM November 7, Friday India vs Pakistan Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground in Hong Kong 1:05 PM November 7, Friday England vs Australia Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground in Hong Kong 2:00 PM November 8, Saturday South Africa vs Nepal Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground in Hong Kong 5:45 AM November 8, Saturday India vs Kuwait Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground in Hong Kong 6:40 AM November 8, Saturday A3 vs D3 Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground in Hong Kong 7:35 AM November 8, Saturday B3 vs C3 Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground in Hong Kong 8:30 AM November 8, Saturday BI vs D2 Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground in Hong Kong 9:25 AM November 8, Saturday A1 vs C2 Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground in Hong Kong 10:20 AM November 8, Saturday A3 vs C3 Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground in Hong Kong 11:15 AM November 8, Saturday D3 vs B3 Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground in Hong Kong 12:10 PM November 8, Saturday D1 vs B2 Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground in Hong Kong 1:05 PM November 8, Saturday C1 vs A2 Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground in Hong Kong 2:00 PM November 9, Sunday A3 vs B3 Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground in Hong Kong 5:45 AM November 9, Sunday LQ1 vs LQ2 Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground in Hong Kong 6:40 AM November 9, Sunday LQ3 vs LQ4 Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground in Hong Kong 7:35 AM November 9, Sunday C3 vs D3 Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground in Hong Kong 8:30 AM November 9, Sunday WQ1 vs WQ2 Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground in Hong Kong 9:25 AM November 9, Sunday WQ3 vs WQ4 Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground in Hong Kong 10:20 AM November 9, Sunday Bowl Winner 1 vs Bowl Winner 2 Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground in Hong Kong 11:15 AM November 9, Sunday Plate SF Winner 1 vs Plate SF Winner 2 Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground in Hong Kong 12:10 PM November 9, Sunday Cup SF Winner 1 vs Cup SF Winner 2 Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground in Hong Kong 1:05 PM

The 12 teams will be divided into four pools, each containing three teams. After the round-robin stage, the top two teams from each group will play in the Cup finals round, while all third-placed teams will go in the Bowl League finals. This season will particularly be more exciting as veteran Indian cricketers Ravichandran Ashwin and Dinesh Karthik has confirmed their participation in the competition.

