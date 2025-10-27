The Hong Kong Sixes is back with its latest season. The Hong Kong Sixes 2025 is all set to commence from November 7, 2025. The Hong Kong Cricket Sixes is a six-a-side international cricket tournament which gets hosted by the Kowloon Cricket Club. It is organised by the Cricket Hong Kong and this season will be its 21st edition. The tournament was first played in 1992 and was in a seven-year hiatus since 2017. In 2024, the competition returned and the competition expanded from bein a 8-team tournament to a 12-team tournament. Sri Lanka are the defending champions of the Hong Kong Sixes having defeated Pakistan in the final last season. BBL 2025–26: Pakistan Cricketers To Play Against and Team Up With Former Indian Spinner Ravi Ashwin in Australia’s Big Bash League.

Each match in the Hong Kong Sixes will consist of six overs. It is a very fast format and fickle in nature with no consistentency guaranteed. Each member of the fielding side, except for the wicket-keeper, has to bowl one over with only one member bowling two overs non consecutively. The 12 teams will be divided into four pools, each containing three teams. After the round-robin stage, the top two teams from each group will play in the Cup finals round, while all third-placed teams will go in the Bowl League finals. This season will particularly be more exciting as veteran Indian cricketers Ravichandran Ashwin and Dinesh Karthik has confirmed their participation in the competition. Meanwhile, fans eager to know on which channel Hong Kong Sixes live telecast will be available will get the entire information here.

Hong Kong Sixes 2025 Viewing Options Details

Series Hong Kong Sixes 2025 Date November 7 to November 9 Time 5:40 AM, 6:40 AM, 7:35 AM, 8:30 AM, 9:25 AM, 11:15 AM, 12:10 PM, 1:05 PM, 2:00 PM IST Venues Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground in Mong Kok, Hong Kong. Live Streaming and Telecast Details Sony Sports Network (Live Telecast), SonyLIV (Live Streaming)

How to Watch Hong Kong Sixes 2025 Live Telecast in India?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Hong Kong Sixes 2025 and hence, they will provide live telecast viewing options of the Hong Kong Sixes 2025 on the Sony Sports Network TV channels. For Hong Kong Sixes 2025 online viewing options, read below. Will Ravi Ashwin Play in The Hundred 2026? Here's Why the Franchise Owners of England's 100-Ball Competition Will Be Eager to Sign Star Indian Cricketer.

Where to Watch Hong Kong Sixes 2025 Live Streaming in India?

Fortunately, fans will have a live streaming viewing option of the Hong Kong Sixes 2025 in India. Fans can get to view the Hong Kong Sixes 2025 online on the SonyLIV mobile app and website, the official OTT platform of broadcast partners Sony Sports Network in exchange of a subscription fee.

