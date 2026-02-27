How to Watch Karnataka vs Jammu and Kashmir Ranji Trophy Final Day 4 Live Streaming Online
As the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 final enters its penultimate day, first-time finalists Jammu and Kashmir hold a dominant lead, while Karnataka’s hopes rest on a defiant Mayank Agarwal. For live streaming online and telecast details scroll down.
Karnataka Cricket team vs Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Team Live Streaming: The historic Ranji Trophy 2025-26 final reaches a critical juncture today, Friday, 27 February, as Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) look to close in on their maiden title. After three days of intense red-ball action at the KSCA Hubli Cricket Ground, the visitors have firmly established control, leaving eight-time champions Karnataka with a monumental task to avoid a first-innings deficit. Ranji Trophy Final: Paras Dogra Fined 50 Percent Match Fee, Receives Two Demerit Points for Head-Butting Aneesh.
At the start of Day 4, Karnataka find themselves at 220/5, still trailing J&K’s massive first-innings total of 584 by 364 runs. With the "First-Innings Lead" rule likely to decide the champion in the event of a draw, today’s morning session will be pivotal for both sides.
The headline of Day 3 was the contrasting fortunes of two veteran openers. While J&K’s Shubham Pundir (121) and Yawer Hassan (88) set the platform for a giant total, Karnataka’s star-studded top order crumbled under the pressure of Auqib Nabi’s fiery opening spell.
Nabi (3/32) dismantled the hosts by removing KL Rahul, Karun Nair, and Smaran Ravichandran in quick succession. However, Mayank Agarwal remained unmoved, finishing the day unbeaten on 130. Karnataka’s survival now depends on Agarwal’s ability to shepherd the lower order past the follow-on mark and towards J&K’s daunting 584. J&K Captain Paras Dogra Headbutts Karnataka's KV Aneesh During KAR vs J&K Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Final (Watch Video).
How to Watch Karnataka vs Jammu and Kashmir Ranji Trophy Final Day 4 Live Streaming and Telecast
Fans can follow the penultimate day’s action live across the following platforms in India:
|Feature
|Details
|TV Channel
|Star Sports Khel
|Live Streaming
|JioHotstar (App and Website)
|Day 4 Timings
|09:30 AM IST onwards
|Venue
|KSCA Hubli Cricket Ground, Hubballi
Mayank Agarwal's Fighting Century
A 💯 to remember for Mayank Agarawal 👏👏
He is fighting it out for Karnataka in the #RanjiTrophy Final 🫡
Updates ▶️ https://t.co/G0ytZLEyNB @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/5hcdYmmvuC
— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) February 26, 2026
Auqib Nabi Impresses Once Again
Back-to-back rippers 🔥
Karun Nair ✅
Smaran Ravichandran ✅
Auqib Nabi and J&K are on a roll in the Final 👌
Updates ▶️ https://t.co/G0ytZLEyNB@IDFCFIRSTBank | #RanjiTrophy pic.twitter.com/r9QAH28O8f
— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) February 26, 2026
The surface at Hubballi has shown signs of wear, with J&K’s spinners Abid Mushtaq and Abdul Samad finding occasional turn late on Day 3. While the pitch remains relatively good for batting, the footmarks created by Prasidh Krishna (who took 5/98 for Karnataka) are expected to play a larger role as the match enters its final 180 overs. Clear skies are forecast for today, ensuring a full day's play without the light interruptions seen earlier in the week.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 27, 2026 09:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).