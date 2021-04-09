Mumbai Indians will begin its IPL title defence when they face Royal Challengers Bangalore in the opening match of IPL 2021. Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers (MI vs RCB) match will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 9 (Friday). Rohit Sharma’s side are chasing an unprecedented sixth IPL title which could also make them the first team in the tournament history to win three consecutive IPL trophies. Meanwhile, fans searching for how to watch the live telecast and live streaming online of the MI vs RCB match should scroll down for all details. MI vs RCB Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need to Know About VIVO IPL 2021 Match 1.

Virat Kohli-led RCB are still searching for their first IPL title after three final defeats in the last 13 editions. RCB though have strengthened themselves with the signings of Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Christian and Kyle Jamieson and look more balanced than before. Mumbai Indians already have a solid squad at their disposal but the additions of Piyush Chawla, jimmy Neesham and Adam Milne make them more formidable. Both teams have met 29 times in IPL history and MI lead the head-to-head records with 19 victories. IPL 2021: Did You Know Mumbai Indians Are Winless in Opening Games Since 2012?

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Indian Premier League 2021 Match Time and Schedule in India

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match in IPL 2021 will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 9 (Friday). The game is scheduled for a 07:30 pm start.

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Indian Premier League 2021 Match Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (MI vs RCB) match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the Indian Premier League 2021 in India. So fans can live telecast the MI vs RCB match live on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD and Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD channels.

The match will also be available in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Bengali languages on various Star Sports channels. Fans searching for how to watch the MI vs RCB game live streaming online can watch the match live on the Disney+Hotstar app as well as on the website.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 09, 2021 06:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).